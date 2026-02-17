Former NFL linebacker, new Orange County high school coach has irreplaceable memorabilia stolen

A former NFL linebacker who was recently hired to take over one of Orange County's most renowned high school football programs is hoping for the return of some priceless memorabilia he had taken from the back of a moving truck as he made the move to Southern California.

Hardy Nickerson, a Compton native and Verbum Dei alum who had a successful 16-year professional career before moving on to pass his immense knowledge onto the sport's youth, was hired as the new head coach of the JSerra High School football program in San Juan Capistrano last month.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Hardy Nickerson making a tackle during a game at Houlihan''s Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Nov. 24, 1996. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

As his family made the long journey from Oakland, where he was the head coach of the CIF Division 5-AA State Champions at Bishop O'Dowd, their moving crew stopped at a Hampton Inn in Santa Clarita to get out of the elements brought by a powerful winter storm.

When they woke up in the morning, the locks on the back of the truck had been cut and mementos from Nickerson's playing career were missing.

Nickerson is considered one of the best linebackers of his era as a member of the All-Decade Team of the 1990s. He spent nearly two decades between four teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. He still holds the season record for most combined tackles in a season with 214, a small fraction of the more than 1,500 he amassed over the course of his career.

"I'm more noted for playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, because I was a five-time Pro Bowler," Nickerson said. "And four-time All-Pro and All-Decade Team of the 90s."

The Byron "Whizzer" White Award that Hardy Nickerson had taken while he moved from Oakland to Orange County over the weekend. Amy Nickerson

Once his playing days were over, Nickerson moved on to coaching, spending time with multiple NFL teams like the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and the Buccaneers. He also had his first stint with Bishop O'Dowd from 2010 to 2013 and acted as the defensive coordinator for the University of Illinois in 2017 and 2018. Nickerson moved back to high school coaching in 2022 with Bishop O'Dowd.

Among the priceless items he had taken, commemorating those playing days that make him a legend for so many in the football community, were awards, jerseys, and autographed helmet memorabilia. One of Nickerson's most prized awards, traditionally given to the league's player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his hometown, was also taken.

"The Byron 'Whizzer' White Award, which was given to, like, the man of the year," Nickerson said. "Huge, huge award."

Some of the memorabilia that Hardy Nickerson had stolen from him as he moved to Southern California. Amy Nickerson

Though he's upset that some of his treasured trophies are now missing, he was all smiles when he made a plea to the public to keep an eye out for his hard-earned pieces of NFL history.

"Hopefully, someone will see that if they're trying to sell it and say, 'Hey, wait a minute, I believe that was lost,' or no, 'Stolen!'" Nickerson said. "If it has my name on it, please get it back to me."

He said that if any of the memorabilia is spotted, he can be contacted at Junipero Serra Catholic High School so he can get it back.