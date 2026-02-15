"Powerful" storm system to hit Southern California on Monday, National Weather Service says

A "powerful" winter storm bringing several inches of rain is expected throughout Southern California this week, according to the National Weather Service.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert set to go into effect Monday, lasting through Wednesday, as rainfall could be heavy at times during the storm.

"All eyes on Monday as the stage is set for a very active weather day," a NWS bulletin reads.

Widespread rain across Southern California is expected to begin around dawn, beginning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, with the storm activity continuing to move south throughout the day.

Heavier rainfall is likely to begin around 10 or 11 a.m. Monday in LA County, with Orange County and the Inland Empire soon to follow.

The NWS projects between 2 and 4 inches of rain in the valleys and along the coasts, and between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain areas between Monday and Wednesday.

"By Monday night, we'll get a second burst of energy," said CBS LA Meteorologist Alex Biston. "Less energy associated with [the storms on Tuesday and Wednesday] but still, we're talking multiple days of wet weather."

The beginning of the storm will contain bursts of wind nearing 50 miles per hour in inland and coastal areas, with winds reaching gusts of nearly 70 mph in the mountains. Due to the wind and flood chances, the NWS warned that conditions will be dangerous for outdoor recreation on Monday.

"The strong winds will be more than capable of blowing trees over," the NWS said. "The heavy rains, especially under convective cells, could create debris flows in and below the recent burn scars."

Snowfall is expected in many mountain communities, including Big Bear Lake, beginning Monday. The NWS warned against mountain travel as high wind speeds combined with snowfall could create potential blizzard conditions.