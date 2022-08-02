Halos make second deadline deal with Phillies; send Noah Syndergaard in exchange for pair of outfielders

The Angels shipped starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, one in a number of blockbuster trades made just moments before the trade deadline hit. It was the second trade that the two teams made within a two hour window, after Brandon Marsh also ended up in Philly.

Syndergaard was in the midst of his first season in Los Angeles, after signing a one-year, $21 million contract prior to the campaign. He had previously spent his entire MLB career with the New York Mets, earning one All-Star Game berth in 2016.

While his time after 2019 has been mired by injury, the man affectionately referred to as "Thor," by baseball fans around the nation was putting together a bounce-back campaign, tossing 80.0 innings of 3.53 ERA ball, striking out 64 hitters in that time — an 18.9% strikeout rate.

He'll likely slot in behind the likes of perennial Cy Young favorites Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola in Philly's rotation.

In return, the Angels receive former No.1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak, who will likely replace the recently-traded Brandon Marsh in the outfield. Just 22-years-old, Moniak has fallen short of expectations thus far during his big league career. In 162 career games with Philadelphia, he's hitting just .129 with one homer, five RBIs and one double. He's also struck out in 39.1% of at bats, while drawing just 10 walks.

However, he remains under team control until 2028, which gives the Halos ample time to work on bringing him to the level of production which caused the Phillies to take him first in the 2016 MLB Draft.

The Angels also received another top outfield prospect, Jadiel Sanchez, in the deal.

Sanchez, 21, is a Puerto Rico native who has appeared in just 77 minor league games to this point. He was most recently ranked No. 19 in the Phillies organization by Baseball America, and is hitting .244 with nine home runs and 33 runs driven in over three seasons.

During the flurry of trades made on Tuesday, the Angels also shipped closing pitcher Raisel to the Atlanta Braves.