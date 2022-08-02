Angels swap Brandon Marsh with Phillies for minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe

The Angels joined the fray of MLB teams making a flurry of moves with the trade deadline nearing on Tuesday, swapping outfielder Brandon Marsh for catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe with the Philadelphia Phillies.

OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired C Logan O'Hoppe from the Phillies in exchange for OF Brandon Marsh. pic.twitter.com/jvcuTGZvxW — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 2, 2022

Marsh, 24, has played in two season with the Angels, and appeared as if he was going to have a breakout campaign in 2022, starting the season on a high note before falling off as the season progressed — much like the team's trajectory.

He's currently hitting .226 with nine homers and 37 runs driven in, the latter two of which are career highs. He's also considered a plus fielder and was featured in the Top 40 of Baseball America's Top Prospects List.

The former second-round pick in 2016 has only played in 163 major league games, and looks to fill an outfield spot for Philadelphia for the foreseeable future. He's under team control until the 2028 season and is eligible for arbitration in 2025.

In response, the Phillies designated Odubel Herrera for assignment.

The Angels receive one of Philly's top prospects in the trade in the form of Logan O'Hoppe, once featured on Baseball America's Top Prospects list. He has yet to play above Double-A thus far, at just 22-years-old.

However, for the Halos, who have a serious lack in backstop potential past their current big league roster, they hope that O'Hoppe will fill that role for years to come. He's currently hitting .269 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs with the Reading Fightin' Phils.

With Marsh heading east, the Angels will also have the opportunity to play fellow former top prospect Jo Adell on a nightly basis as he continues to hone his own craft.