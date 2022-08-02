Raisel Iglesias traded to Braves in exchange for Tucker Davidson, Jesse Chavez

The Angels joined the throngs of MLB teams making blockbuster trades just moments before Tuesday's trade deadline, dealing closer Raisel Iglesias to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for two pitchers.

Iglesias had just recently signed a four-year, $58 million deal with Los Angeles ahead of the 2022 season after locking down 34 saves in the year prior. Thus far in 2022, he had lived up to that deal, securing 16 of 19 save opportunities with a 48 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched.

He joined the Halos via free agency after spending the previous six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, and figured to be their longterm option at the back of the bullpen prior to the trade.

However, a nasty slump and decline in team play has seen the Angels fall towards the bottom of the American League West, prompting them to somewhat clear house at the deadline, also sending starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies in a pair of separate trades.

Iglesias, now 32, has a career 3.13 ERA with 156 saves at a nearly 87% conversion rate. He has 630 strikeouts in 517.1 innings pitched.

In return, the Angels receive a familiar face in Jesse Chavez, who spent the 2017 season with the team, and pitching prospect Tucker Davidson from Atlanta.

Chavez, 38, is as much of a journeyman as you one can be during an MLB career, spending time with nine different franchises. He was an integral part to a dominant Braves bullpen that solidified their run to the 2021 World Series Championship.

Despite beginning 2022 with the Chicago Cubs, Chavez returned to Atlanta via trade on April 20. The San Gabriel native tossed 38.1 innings of 2.11 ERA ball with 47 strikeouts and 10 walks.

During his stint with the Halos in 2017, Chavez had a 5.35 ERA in 38 appearances, 21 of which were starts.

This trade, the 10th of his career, gives him the most for any MLB player.

Tucker Davidson, just 26, made his big league debut in 2020, but has appeared in just nine games to date. He's a left-handed pitcher who has a 5.11 ERA with 10 Ks in 15.1 innings pitched in that span. This season in Triple-A he's tossed 89.0 innings to the tune of a 4.59 ERA and 96 strikeouts.