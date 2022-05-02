Watch CBS News

Gunfire erupts near Anaheim park carnival; man killed

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting which left a man dead late Sunday night near an Anaheim park where a Cinco de Mayo carnival was being held.

The shooting occurred at 10:07 p.m. on the north side of La Palma Park, in the 1100 block of North La Palma Parkway, as the festival was wrapping up for the night.

According to Anaheim police, a fight erupted between several people. One of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, and a man was struck.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Several people were detained, police said, including a 17-year-old boy who is believed to be the shooter.  

The circumstances which precipitated the fight and shooting were unclear.

The Anaheim 5 de Mayo Fiesta was held Thursday through Sunday at La Palma Park. 

