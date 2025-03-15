Guilherme Biro, Owen Wolff, Brad Stuver guide Austin to 1-0 victory over LAFC

Austin FC defender Guilherme Biro scored on a header off an early corner kick from Owen Wolff and Brad Stuver made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Wolffe delivered his kick to just outside the middle of the box and Biro used his head to send the ball past a diving Hugo Lloris and into the left side of the net in the 12th minute.

It was the first goal this season for Biro, who had three in 26 starts and 31 appearances as a rookie last season. It was the second assist this season for Wolff and the 10th of his career in his fourth full season in the league.

Stuver finished with three saves on the way to his second clean sheet of the season for Austin (2-2-0). It was his 30th career shutout with the last 29 coming in his five seasons with Austin. Stuver had his other clean sheet during a five-start stint with New York City FC in 2019.

Lloris saved two shots for LAFC (2-2-0).

LAFC travels to play Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Austin will host league newcomer San Diego FC on Sunday.