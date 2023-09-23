Watch CBS News
Local

Griffith Park Train Rides celebrate 75 years

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Looking for something to do in Los Angeles for under $1?

There's a one-mile miniature train ride through Griffith Park and Saturday a ticket to ride is only 75 cents.

The Griffith Park & Southern Railroad opened in 1948, and on Sept. 23 the park is celebrating 75 years of train rides for 75 cents, far less than the normal $3 ticket.

One mile along the tracks takes passengers over a fifty-year-old creaking bridge and into the Griffith Park woods – it's about a 15-minute tour.

Griffith Park & Southern Railroad operated three trains: The Stanley Diamond, a narrow-gauge locomotive; Colonel Griffith, a replica western steam train; and the Freedom Train streamliner, used only on special occasions.

There is a disclaimer for Saturday's celebration event on @GriffithParkTrainRides: "75 cent tickets will be available first come first serve with a limited supply. Once those run out, we will sell tickets at a discount rate of $3 per person. "

Trian rides operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with activities like cornhole and ring toss happening throughout the day.

The Griffith Park & Southern Railroad is located at 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 7:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.