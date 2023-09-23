Griffith Park Train Rides celebrate 75 years

Looking for something to do in Los Angeles for under $1?

There's a one-mile miniature train ride through Griffith Park and Saturday a ticket to ride is only 75 cents.

The Griffith Park & Southern Railroad opened in 1948, and on Sept. 23 the park is celebrating 75 years of train rides for 75 cents, far less than the normal $3 ticket.

One mile along the tracks takes passengers over a fifty-year-old creaking bridge and into the Griffith Park woods – it's about a 15-minute tour.

Griffith Park & Southern Railroad operated three trains: The Stanley Diamond, a narrow-gauge locomotive; Colonel Griffith, a replica western steam train; and the Freedom Train streamliner, used only on special occasions.

There is a disclaimer for Saturday's celebration event on @GriffithParkTrainRides: "75 cent tickets will be available first come first serve with a limited supply. Once those run out, we will sell tickets at a discount rate of $3 per person. "

Trian rides operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with activities like cornhole and ring toss happening throughout the day.

The Griffith Park & Southern Railroad is located at 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles.