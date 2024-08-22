Intuit Dome could allow VIP alcohol service until 4 a.m. if state bill passes

VIP alcohol service at Intuit Dome until 4 a.m. could be a reality if state bill passes

There is a bill making its way through the state Legislature that is looking to expand alcohol service for VIPs at the Intuit Dome until 4 a.m.

The state Senate passed AB 3206 this week to allow VIP suite holders at the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, alcohol service until 4 a.m. The bill now heads to the Assembly.

Owner of the Clippers, Seve Ballmer, is behind the bill as his company, Murphy's Bowl, sponsored AB 3206.

Inglewood's new 17,700-seat venue houses five basketball courts, a practice facility, and training center, an outdoor plaza with two bars, a restaurant, a team store, and VIP suites.

The proposed Assembly Bill targets only the Intuit Dome. It specifies that the extended-hour alcohol sales "occur in a private area of the arena, no larger than 2,500 square feet, in the hours immediately following a day on which a sporting event, concert, or other major event, or a private event not open to the public has occurred in the arena, as specified."

The bill lays out an end date of Januray 1, 2030 for the proposed extended-hours alcohol service.

Currently, California alcohol laws allow for the selling and purchasing of alcohol between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. daily.