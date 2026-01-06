Gov. Newsom extends recovery support for LA County wildfire survivors

Gov. Gavin Newsom extended price-gouging protections for Los Angeles County wildfire victims and expanded support for businesses in the Topanga State Park area.

In the year since the devastating wildfires, including the Palisades and Eaton fires, Newsom has signed 27 executive orders to expedite rebuilding and support displaced residents and affected businesses.

The latest order will suspend limitations on lease and concession contract lengths for Topanga State Park businesses that were damaged or destroyed in the fires. It also allows local officials to consider whether further extensions are warranted.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at Pasadena City College six months after the Eaton and Palisades fires on Monday, July 7, 2025. David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

"Recovery isn't easy — but we are standing shoulder to shoulder with local businesses as we restore the community pillars that make our neighborhoods whole," Newsom wrote in a statement. "By cutting red tape and fast-tracking processes that once took months, we're delivering real, on-the-ground progress. In California, we show up for our communities and make sure no one is left behind."

The Palisades and Eaton fires are two of the most destructive and deadliest wildfires in California's history. They burned a combined 37,908 acres and leveled entire neighborhoods.

The Eaton Fire, the state's second-most destructive fire in history, burned 9,413 buildings and killed 19 people, predominantly in Altadena. The Palisades Fire is California's third-most destructive in history, destroying 6,833 structures and killing 12 people.

In addition to the two largest blazes, firefighters stretched their resources to cover the smaller Hurst, Lidia, Sunset, Woodley and Hughes fires.