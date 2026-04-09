Global ticket sales begin for LA28 Summer Olympics

Global ticket sales for the LA28 Summer Olympic Games officially launched Thursday, marking the first time that worldwide fans of the games can secure their tickets to witness history in 2028.

This is the next step in ticket sales, after last week's presale window for select Los Angeles and Oklahoma City local, who signed up for early ticketing.

"The unprecedented response to the LA and OKC Locals Presale reflects surging excitement for the Games," said a release from LA28 organizers. "In its first week, LA28 significantly exceeded first week sales for any previous Olympic Games, with every one of those tickets going to LA and OKC locals."

Officials said that millions of locals registered, resulting in hundreds of thousands of Southern Californians and Oklahomans being selected for early access.

"Now, LA28 is taking that energy global," the release said. "Today's launch of Drop 1 - the earliest on-sale period in the history of the Games - is giving fans everywhere the chance to secure their place in history."

The fans who were randomly selected through what officials called The LA28 Draw received time slots for Drop 1 can now log in during their designated time slot to purchase tickets for any Olympic event, the release said. Tickets are also available for the opening and closing ceremonies.

LA28 officials said that they are closely tracking feedback from fans, some of whom have expressed disappointment over the cost of tickets, as they begin the ticket purchasing process. They said that there is an emphasis on providing a variety of ticket options, and that nearly half of the Olympic tickets would be under $200. More than 75% of all tickets, including the finals, would be under $400, the release said. Approximately 5% of tickets, including prime seats to marquee events, would cost more than $1,000.

Officials have continued to state that more than 1 million tickets would be available for as low as $28, but noted that pricing varies by sport, competition and ticket category.

The release also noted that registered fans who were not selected in the first draw or who did not meet their ticket maximum would be automatically entered into future draws, with more ticket drops and registration opportunities coming in the near future.

"If fans don't see their desired sports or sessions in this drop, more tickets may be available in future drops if they haven't reached their Olympic ticket maximum," the release said.