LA28 Olympics announcing winners for locals-only pre-sale tickets draw

Starting tomorrow, Southern California residents who won the locals-only pre-sale tickets lottery for the upcoming LA28 games will start receiving emails to purchase their seats at the Olympics.

"LA28, I'm ready to be part of anything and everything," resident Zain Delawalla said. "I just want to be part of all the festivities."

Of the more than 5 million people who registered for the draw, Delawalla may be the most excited of them all. He's been fine-tuning his strategy to get the tickets he wants. He's been studying the LA28 website so he can act quickly if he's a lucky winner.

"The way you can filter by sports, by zone, by date, by type of event," Delawalla said.

According to the LA 28 organizers, each winner can purchase up to 12 tickets to all Olympic sessions, except for football events and the opening and closing ceremonies.

LA28 will start sending out emails on Tuesday to the lucky locals who won the random lottery. If selected, residents will receive a time slot to buy tickets between April 2-6. Organizers said 1 million tickets will cost just $28, but most will be under $400.

Winners will have 30 minutes from the time they add a ticket to finalize their purchase.

Those who did not get a time slot in the locals-only pre-sale will receive an email on April 7 with a slot for the first general ticket drop or a subsequent one.

Delawalla has strategized with his friends and family to buy tickets together, focusing on the big events, including swimming, gymnastics and track and field.

"Because the excitement of the Olympics is unmatched," he said. "I'm ready to see anything and everything, so if it doesn't work out for some sports, I will still be happy to see whatever we can."