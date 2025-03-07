Glendale police seek additional victims in sexual assault case involving an on-duty delivery driver

The Glendale Police Department is seeking additional victims in a sexual assault case involving an on-duty Amazon driver.

Police said on Jan. 21, a woman was walking in the area of Brand Boulevard and Chevy Chase Drive when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 24-year-old man identified as Fernando Barreto-Hernandez.

The Glendale Police Department is seeking additional victims in a sexual assault case involving an on-duty delivery driver. Since he has worked for multiple delivery companies including Amazon, Amazon Flex and FedEx, they believe there could be more victims. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A few days after the incident, Los Angeles Police Department detectives arrested Barreto-Hernandez for a similar incident that occurred in LA in December 2024.

In that incident, Barreto-Hernandez allegedly sexually assaulted a minor while delivering Amazon packages.

On Feb. 21, the GPD said he appeared in court for the LAPD case and was arrested for the Glendale incident. The LA County District Attorney's Office has filed a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges for the two cases.

Barreto-Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently out on bond, according to court documents.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the LA County Public Defender for comment on Barreto-Hernandez.

Since he has worked for multiple delivery companies including Amazon, Amazon Flex and FedEx, they believe there could be more victims, police said.

Anyone with information related to the identification of additional victims is urged to contact detectives from the Glendale Police Department's Assaults Unit at (818) 548-3106.