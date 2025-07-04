Gladstones in Pacific Palisades set to reopen 4th of July

Gladstones restaurant in Pacific Palisades, "where the sun meets the sea" is reopening on July 4, nearly six months after Palisades Fire damage led to its closure.

While it's not a complete reopening, an auxiliary kitchen offering a limited menu, and the public deck open Friday at 11 a.m. until sunset.

The Jan. 7 Palisades Fire destroyed over 6,000 structures and caused 12 deaths. While Gladstones was spared, it did not go unscathed. An online fundraising effort, organized by the restaurant's assistant general manager, noted that Gladstones was one of the few structures that remained standing after the wildfire.

"We were saved due to the heroic efforts of first responders, specifically Engine 238, who prevented total catastrophe," Gladstones GoFundMe page stated. Nearly $30,000 was donated for staff support while it was closed, as at least six employees lost their homes in the wildfire, according to the fundraising site.

The restaurant's general manager, Jim Harris, said the closure has been very frustrating. "We've been here just trying to do damage control and rebuild and clean up the mess," he said.

Gladstones suffered damage after the Jan. 7 Palisades Fire. KCAL News

Renovations still need to be done inside the restaurant and kitchen. Harris said Thursday night, they hosted a community event at the restaurant, and they are eager to serve and entertain once again.

"All the local residents, the people in Malibu and Palisades, come down, it's 50% off. First responders, we'd love to see you, it's 50% off to you for the whole month of July," Harris said.

Gladstones welcomes guests back after a near six-month closure. KCAL News