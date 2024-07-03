Giant rubber duck floats back to Southern California, to Lake Elsinore for 4th of July festivities

It'll be hard to miss the giant floating rubber duck in Lake Elsinore this 4th of July holiday, affectionately known as "Mama Duck."



The massive 6-story-tall duck is getting inflated Wednesday, in time for holiday celebrations at the lake.

So why the giant rubber duck? Well, its entertainment for the eyes, and the perfect selfie back-drop. The attraction, created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, is sure to draw a crowd as the touring duck is somewhat of its own phenom.



This stint is a return engagement to Southern California, as the "World's Largest Rubber Duck" made a 2014 Tall Ships Los Angeles festival debut, leading a parade of domestic and international sailing ships in the port's Main Channel.

A giant inflatable rubber duck floats past the USS Iowa Battleship at the Port of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014. The world-famous sculpture sailed into the port for the first time Wednesday to kick off the Tall Ships Festival LA. Nick Ut, AP

The Port of Los Angeles was the first-ever West Coast port to host the globally famous rubber duck, and only the second North American city to do so, organizers said at the time.

Aside from the fun of the duck, the 4th of July weekend celebration at Lake Elsinore runs from July 4 - 6. Festivities kick off July 4th with a concert, vendors, food and a fireworks show. The "Jeep and Shine" car show takes place July 5th, where all types of Jeeps will be on display, followed by an evening concert.

For duck fans, the fun continues July 6th with a Duck Festival, including a concert, vendors and food.

"This event is not only a celebration of our nation's independence but also a unique opportunity to witness the gigantic, adorable duck that has captured hearts worldwide," said Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos.

"We are excited to welcome visitors from near and far to experience this whimsical attraction and the many festivities planned for the weekend."

Lake Elsinore's 4th of July Weekend Celebration takes place July 4-6, at Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium.

"Mama Duck" is set to be inflated Wednesday, in time for Lake Elsinore's 4th of July multiday celebration. kcal