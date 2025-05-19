Getty Villa Museum to reopen next month after Palisades Fire closure

The Getty Villa Museum is set to reopen to the public on June 27 after a roughly four-month closure following the Palisades Fire.

Museum officials said when the wildfire broke out on Jan. 7, 17 Getty staff members volunteered to stay on-site, to protect the museum from flames. Staff sealed the galleries and put out small fires in the following days.

"The Villa was spared through the valiant efforts of the LAFD firefighters in the surrounding neighborhoods and targeted water drops," Getty representatives said.

Cleanup and deep cleaning of indoor and outdoor spaces were done while the museum was closed, which included flushing the water system, replacing all air and water filters, and removing more than 1,300 fire-damaged trees.

"The site may look different to visitors, with less vegetation and some burn damage to the outer grounds," Getty representatives said.

The Villa will be open on a limited schedule of Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to limit the amount of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway.

The Villa is currently not accessible by way of Sunset Blvd. Reservations will be limited to 500 visitors daily, and free timed-entry reservations are available to book online. Parking is $25.

The museum's next exhibition, The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece, will be on view from June 27 through January 12, 2026.