Resources for Orange County evacuees due to Garden Grove toxic chemical leak

With more than 50,000 Orange County residents placed under mandatory evacuation orders due to a tank leaking a toxic chemical at a Garden Grove aerospace facility, several local companies are offering their services to those impacted by the situation.

Orange County evacuations

Orange County officials expanded evacuation orders on Friday to homes in a one-mile radius in several cities, including Garden Grove, Cypress, Stanton, Anaheim, Buena Park and Westminster. Evacuation orders were issued for people living in the zone that included:

Western border expanded to Valley View St.

Northern border expanded to Ball Rd.

Southern border expanded to Trask Ave.

Eastern border expanded to Dale St.

City of Garden Grove

There was no estimated timetable as to when the evacuation orders would be lifted.

Evacuation centers, all of which also accept pets, are at the following locations:

Garden Grove (Not overnight): Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center, 13641 Deodara Dr.

Anaheim: Savanna High School, 301 N. Gilbert Street

Fountain Valley (FULL): Mountain Square Regional Park-Freedom Hall at 16801 Euclid Street

La Palma (FULL): John F. Kennedy High School at 8281 Walker Street

Huntington Beach: Ocean View High School at 17071 Gothard Street

Safety information

City of Garden Grove 24-hour call center (714) 741- 5444, or visit: ggcity.org/emergency

Orange County Sheriff's Department Disaster Resources Website.

Orange County public information hotline (714) 628-7085.

Services for evacuees

Several services were being provided for the nearly 50,000 people forced to evacuate from their homes and first responders dedicated to the ongoing incident.

Uber has offered free rides to evacuees for up to $40 as they travel to temporary shelters. Those wishing to take advantage of the offer were advised to use the promo code "OCSAFE26" in the Wallet section of their Uber app to request a free ride to the shelter of their choosing. The offer is valid for two trips per rider through Monday, Uber officials said.

Multiple hotels in Anaheim were also offering discounted rates for evacuees looking for another place to stay. A full list of participating locations can be found on the Visit Anaheim website.

The Del Taco located at 11070 Garden Grove Boulevard was also offering free meals to first responders in uniform "as a thank-you for their efforts," officials said in a news release.

Cancelations and closures

Garden Grove Unified School District officials closed 15 campuses on Friday morning and said they would remain closed until further notice as they continued monitoring the situation. Several schools were also indefinitely closed in the Magnolia, Savanna, Westminster and Cypress school districts. A full list of closures can be found on the Orange County Sheriff's disaster resources website.

City officials said that the annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival would move forward as scheduled, but that the 5k marathon and parade on Saturday were canceled.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley also said that the County of Orange Registrar of Voters had closed the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center Vote Center on Saturday, as it would instead operate as a care and shelter site.