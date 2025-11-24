Man dies in crash while pushing wheelchair across Fullerton crosswalk

A man pushing a wheelchair was fatally struck by a car on Sunday night while crossing a street in Fullerton, according to police.

The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. near S. Gilbert Street and W. Orangethorpe Avenue, according to a news release from the Fullerton Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a male pedestrian in the road with injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the car, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, remained at the scene to cooperate with the FPD investigation, according to the release.

"Preliminary findings indicate the Prius was traveling southbound on S. Gilbert Street and making a westbound turn onto W. Orangethorpe Avenue," the release said. "At the same time, the pedestrian—who was pushing a wheelchair— was walking northbound in a marked crosswalk on the west side of the street, approaching the sidewalk, when the Prius collided into him."

Police are still working to determine if the "do not walk" signal was active at the time of the crash.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the collision, police said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact FPD investigators at (714) 738-6812.