Fullerton cancels New Year's Eve celebration due to forecasted rain, high winds

The city of Fullerton has canceled its New Year's Eve celebrations due to forecasted rain and high winds expected as the city rings in 2026.

"We know this is disappointing and appreciate the community's understanding as we prioritize safety," said a social media post from the City of Fullerton. "We look forward to celebrating with you at future City events under safer conditions."

City officials said that the forecasted conditions raised concerns for public safety and operational concerns for their First Night celebration, which features entertainment, attractions and a fireworks show.

Southern California is in for unprecedented wet weather come Wednesday night. The rainstorm is also paired with the tail end of a Santa Ana wind event that is expected to batter the region on Monday and Tuesday, with some wind gusts reaching up to 55 mph.

"It does look like 2026 will start off wet across all of Southern California," said National Weather Service officials on Monday.

They said that the heaviest rainfall is expected on Thursday, New Year's Day, with anywhere between 1 and 3 inches along the coast and valleys and between 2 and 5 inches in the mountains. The incoming storm comes just a week after an intense winter storm caused flooding and debris flows in many parts of Southern California over the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays.