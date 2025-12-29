Santa Ana wind event, rainstorm expected to affect Southern California during New Years holiday week

A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event will impact parts of Southern California on Monday and Tuesday.

Weather officials say that since soils remain saturated from last week's winter storm, there is no concern for fire danger but there is an increased risk for downed or uprooted trees.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach up to 35 and 55 mph in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The strong winds could cause downed power lines, which would result in power outages and hazardous boating conditions.

AN NWS high wind warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for the Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area.

Winds are expected to weaken by Tuesday before another rainstorm off the coast of Mexico develops on Wednesday.

Forecasters predict the rain could arrive as early as Wednesday morning, but there is still a bit of uncertainty in timing. Weather officials say, "It does look like 2026 will start off wet across all of southern California."