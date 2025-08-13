Fugitive wanted for 2008 killing of L.A. County deputy captured in Mexico, returned to U.S.

Fugitive wanted for 2008 killing of L.A. County deputy captured in Mexico, returned to U.S.

The final suspect wanted and charged in connection with the 2008 killing of an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was captured in Mexico and transferred back to the United States this week, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Deputy Juan Abel Escalante, 27, was shot and killed on Aug. 2, 2008 at around 5:40 a.m. outside of his home while he was preparing to leave for work at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles. At the time, Escalante had been a deputy for more than two years.

Juan Abel Escalante, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy who was shot and killed on his way to work in 2008. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Though investigators were able to quickly track down five others who they said ambushed Escalante, Roberto Salazar, 38, was able to flee to Mexico, where he "evaded capture for 17 years," deputies said. Authorities believe that he was a passenger in the suspect's car on the day of the shooting.

In 2009, Salazar was indicted in a federal RICO case targeting his gang affiliations and an arrest warrant was issued. In 2011, a Los Angeles County Superior Court murder warrant was issued as well.

Salazar was located and arrested in March 2025 about three hours south of Mexico City, according to LASD.

"After several months of legal proceedings, he was returned to Los Angeles County to face prosecution," said the department's news release.

Salazar was one of 26 people that were sent to the U.S. from Mexico this week in a deal between country leaders and the Trump administration.

Sheriff Robert Luna shared a statement on Salazar's return.

"While the extradition cannot erase the family's loss, it ensures Salazar will answer for his alleged role in the murder," Luna said "He will do so before a U.S. court and the community Deputy Escalante served."

Escalante was a father of three and former U.S. Army reservist, officials said.

His family also shared two statements via the sheriff's department.

"We would like to thank law enforcement, the District Attorney's Office, and everyone involved for their efforts to bring this suspect into custody after 17 long years. We thank God for justice finally being served," said a statement from Escalante's parents.

"I appreciate the hard work that everyone has put into bringing this suspect to the U.S. and getting justice for Abel. Abel was truly never forgotten," said Celeste Escalante, the deputy's wife at the time.