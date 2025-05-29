Fresno leaders criticize California's decision to let transgender athlete compete in state championship

Fresno leaders condemn state's decision to allow transgender athlete to compete in championship

With the track and field state championship meet coming to their area this weekend, politicians from Fresno County have used their moment in the spotlight to condemn California's decision to allow a 16-year-old transgender athlete to compete.

"Remove biological boys from girls' sports and restore the integrity of our girls division," Clovis Mayor Pro Tem Diane Pearce said.

The Jurupa Valley High School athlete, AB Hernandez, placed first at the Southern Section Masters Meet in both the girls' long and triple jump events. The wins ensured Hernandez a spot at the California Interscholastic Federation State (CIF) Track & Field Championships in Clovis on Saturday and Sunday. Her qualifying marks have angered many from conservative groups, who believe the teenager doesn't belong on the girls' team.

"These attacks on girls and women in women's sports by boys parading as females must end immediately," Fresno County Supervisor Garry Bredefeld said. "Allowing biological males to compete in high school girls' track and field championships."

The firestorm against the high school junior has intensified as the season concludes, with a Southern California politician running for state superintendent clashing with Hernandez's family during a recent track meet. Cell phone camera video shows President of Chino Valley Unified School District Sonja Shaw shouting at the teenager's mother.

"I didn't go looking for a fight with her, but she sent cease and desist," Shaw said while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles. "It's common sense: boys are boys, girls are girls. ... They should be competing in their own divisions and using their own restrooms and that's all we've been fighting for."

During Shaw's time at CVUSD, the district has been locked in a lawsuit with the California Attorney General's Office after she and her colleagues approved a policy forcing teachers to notify parents if their children want to transition to a different gender, despite a law barring such practice.

Hernandez's supporters denounced Shaw's actions, describing her tirade as inexcusable and a horrible example in front of students.

"To be taking this kind of heat, literally while you are competing, it's incredible," said Julie Stowers, who attended the same meet to support Hernandez. "I mean, she's incredibly strong emotionally to be able to do this."

CIF athletic staff tried to tamp down on the controversy by announcing that if Hernandez should make it to the finals, "a biological female student/athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark will also be advanced to the finals."

"This is not inclusion, this is insanity and it must stop," Bredefeld said.

Hernandez has not commented publicly all week but she did speak about the criticism during a recent interview with Capital and Main reporter Cerise Castle.

"There's nothing I can do about people's actions," Hernandez said. "Just focus on my own."