Franklin Fire prompts several road closures in Malibu, threatens thousands of structures

Several roads in the Malibu area near Pepperdine University are closed Tuesday following the Franklin Fire which has threatened thousands of structures.

Local officials have issued road closures in areas where the flames pose danger. Many of the roads surrounding the fire will only be accessible by emergency officials and those evacuating.

Fire crews are using air and ground resources to battle the Franklin Fire. KCAL News

Here is a list of road closures:

Old Topanga Canyon Road: Between Mulholland Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard (only open to residents and emergency vehicles)

Malibu Canyon Road: Between Mulholland Highway and Pacific Coast Highway (only open to emergency vehicles)

Pacific Coast Highway: Between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Kanan Dume Road (except for evacuations)

Los Virgenes Road: At Mulholland Highway

There is no estimated time for when many of the roads will reopen. Fire officials said at a press conference Tuesday morning, that they expect gusty winds to continue during the day, which could intensify flames.

Traffic signals are out in areas experiencing power outages.

"Stay away from the Malibu area, if you can, at all costs," Deputy Tracy Koerner said. "Avoid coming into Malibu. A lot of people commute through Malibu from Ventura and Santa Monica, those people need to stay on the 101 Freeway today."

The LA County Fire Department and LA County Sheriff's Department began issuing evacuation orders and warnings shortly after the fire amplified Monday night.

Fire crews will continue to use air and ground resources to battle the fire and hope to have some containment by the end of the day.