Franklin Fire forces evacuations in Malibu as red flag warnings continue

A large brush fire is burning in Malibu Canyon near Pepperdine University, prompting some evacuations for residents.

The blaze, dubbed the Franklin Fire, was first reported a little after 10:45 p.m. near S. Malibu Canyon Road and Station Boundary just south of the Piuma area, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A water-dropping helicopter battling the Franklin Fire in Malibu on Dec. 10, 2024. KCAL News

The fire has already engulfed 314 acres, firefighters said. While there were no structures damaged, some were threatened, according to firefighters.

Just before 1 a.m., the flames crept over the top of the hill with the strong winds fueling their rapid spread towards Pepperdine.

Multiple water-dropping aircraft were called to the scene as crews deemed the blaze a Third Alarm incident.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Evacuations

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were working to evacuate residents living in zone MAL-C112, which includes the area east of Malibu Canyon Road and South of Piuma Road as well as the Serra Retreat. More information on evacuations is available on the Malibu city website.

A temporary evacuation center was opened as the Palisades Recreation Center, located at 851 Alma Real Drive. Large animals could be taken to Pierce College in Winnetka.

Fire approaches Pepperdine University

Pepperdine school officials released a statement to note that they were closely monitoring the fire.

"The fire is not currently affecting any University campus," the statement said. "The Malibu Campus and local area may experience some power outages related to this incident."

An aerial look at the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu. KCAL News

However, at 1:10 a.m. the fire continued to crawl closer and closer to the university, forcing the administration to issue a shelter-in-place order.

"All community members on the Malibu campus are directed to shelter in place in the Tyler Campus Center or Payson Library," the administration posted on X. "Despite any evacuation orders from Malibu city or surrounding areas, the University community should follow University instructions."

The administration stated that their "protocol is approved by LA County Fire and executed with their cooperation."

Red flag warning

Weather officials raised concerns over fire danger that would impact most of Southern California to start the way. Unusually low humidity paired with a powerful Santa Ana winds movement created dangerous conditions, which led them to issue a "particularly dangerous situation red flag warning."

In response, SoCal Edison has warned tens of thousands of residents living throughout Los Angeles County that their service may be shut off if the winds intensify.

Conditions bore similarities to the weather when the Mountain Fire erupted in Ventura County in early November. That blaze torched nearly 20,000 acres and destroyed more than 200 structures.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.