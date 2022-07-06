Fourth of July firework crashes through Gardena home

A home was damaged after a Fourth of July firework flew through the roof of it Monday.

The moment, captured on cell phone video, was terrifying to watch back for homeowner Jose Luna, who was in his backyard when the firework exploded in his daughter's bedroom in Gardena.

"When I came in, I couldn't see. It's all the smoke and all the dust and I run out and tell my wife," said Luna. "I call the fire department because the house is on fire."

He added thankfully his daughter was at work at the time and nobody was hurt.

"We are lucky there are no dead people," he told CBSLA Tuesday.

Luna said neighbors had been lighting fireworks all night and not the "safe and sane" ones that are legal in his Gardena community. He said one exploded on his roof causing all this damage. Luna even found pieces of the wrapper in the rubbish.

The fire department and police department responded to the call and the insurance company will hopefully pick up the bill.

"They put me in a hotel tonight because I can't smell this," he said. "We don't know if it's asbestos or not."

Luna is warning others not to use powerful fireworks next year so that this doesn't happen again.