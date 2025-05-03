Watch CBS News
Four hospitalized in violent two-car crash in Pacoima

Four people were hospitalized following a violent two-car crash in Pacoima. 

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. near N. Glenoaks Boulevard and Vaughn Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Firefighters say that two men, both 29, and two women, aged 55 and 60, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment on injuries. The men both sustained serious injuries while the injuries the women suffered were considered to be minor. 

It's unclear what caused the crash, but firefighters say that the speed of the crash was a factor in the men's injuries. 

A fifth victim, a 60-year-old man, was also injured but declined transport to the hospital. 

