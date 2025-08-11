Former Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do ordered to repay nearly $900k after pleading guilty to conspiracy

Former Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do was ordered to repay the government nearly $900,000 at his federal restitution hearing on Monday for pandemic relief funds that he funneled to benefit himself and his family.

The 62-year-old politician from Santa Ana resigned his seat on the board as part of a 2024 plea deal where he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit bribery. He was sentenced in June to five years in prison.

Do admitted that beginning in 2020 and continuing for several years, in exchange for more than $550,000 in bribes, he directed $10 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to the Viet America Society, a charity affiliated with his daughter. The pandemic relief funds were to provide meals to the disabled and elderly. Prosecutors said that only about 15% of the funds were used for their intended purpose of providing meals.

"The scheme essentially functioned like Robin Hood in reverse. Mr. Do and his conspirators stole money from the poor to give to themselves," former U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada said earlier.

A $1 million home in Tustin for Do's daughter, Rhiannon Do, was purchased with $381,500 of VAS funds, while she was paid $8,000 monthly between September 2021 and February 2024, for a total of $224,000, prosecutors said.

In 2022, Do's other daughter received $100,000, and funds were also used for Do's property tax payments and as payment for his credit card bill. The Tustin house was forfeited to the government, according to defense attorneys. They argued that the sale of it should offset any restitution ordered.

The county requested $10,259,128.60 in restitution payments from Do, the full amount of money granted to the nonprofit. Federal prosecutors argued that Do should repay $868,612 for the money he and his family took in the scheme, plus $9,618.80 for the county's legal fees.

Do's attorneys argued their client should repay at most $802,692, receiving credit for some of the work Do's daughter, Rhiannon, did for VAS. They argued that Do has "a limited ability to pay restitution."

U.S. District Judge James Selna sided with prosecutors, ordering restitution of $878,230.80. Do must pay $250,000 within 30 days and then pay $1,000 monthly after his release from prison.

Do begins his five-year prison sentence on Friday, and Rhiannon Do will be placed in a diversion program as part of her father's plea deal.

"Public money intended to assist aging and ailing pandemic victims instead filled the coffers of Do, his family, and insiders. I commend our prosecutors and law enforcement partners for their work on this important case and for helping to remove a corrupt politician from his seat of power," United States Attorney Bill Essayli said earlier.