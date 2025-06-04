Watch CBS News
Former LA County retirement system employee charged with grand theft

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

KCAL News

The former interim chief security officer for the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association has been charged with allegedly using his position to secure $120,000 worth of contracts for his company.

Carmelo Marquez, 42, faces three counts of conflict of interest, two counts of perjury and one count of grand theft. The LA County District Attorney's Office said he made $19,904 from the contracts. 

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum of six years and eight months in state prison.

"Public service is meant to be a position of trust, not a way for people to enrich themselves through fraudulent actions," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "This is an example of why government employees must sign disclosure forms from the California Fair Political Practices Commission so there is full transparency."

Prosecutors said Marquez initially worked as an independent contractor for LACERA before being named the association's interim chief security officer in February 2023. He allegedly failed to disclose that he had a business that sold software products and provided technical support for the county retirement agency. 

LACERA filed a lawsuit against Marquez alleging fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and conflict of interest, according to the LA County DA. 

