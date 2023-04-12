Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates pothole plaguing his neighborhood

After getting tired of waiting for the city to fix a pothole plaguing his neighbors, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said "Hasta la vista" to the pesky problem.

"Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go," the actor, known for his action movie roles, said.

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

Los Angeles and much of Southern California have been dealing with potholes after the severe winter storms inundated streets and freeways with a historic amount of rain. According to city leaders, residents have submitted 19,000 pothole repair requests since December 2022. Officials said they filled 17,000 of them by early April.

"City workers are pulling out all the stops, but not just to repair every pothole that is reported. They are also being proactive by driving across the city throughout this district and all other to assess the condition of our streets and identify and repair the damage right away," Mayor Karen Bass said during a recent news conference.

A passerby thanked Schwarzenegger and his team for their work. The former governor said that he had waited three weeks for it to be filled before taking matters into his own hands.

Schwarzenegger said he learned to fill potholes while he worked as a bricklayer.