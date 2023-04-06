Los Angeles unveils plans to repair potholes in the city

The extreme winter storms took a toll on our streets in Los Angeles.

After months of rain in SoCal, more and more potholes and sinkholes have been popping up causing issues for many drivers.

City leaders say since December 2022 they have received around 19,000 pothole requests in Los Angeles and have responded to around 17,000.

On Thursday, Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez unveiled plans to repair the damage seen on the roads.

"City workers are pulling out all the stops, but not just to repair every pot hole that is reported. They are also being proactive by driving across the city throughout this district and all other to assess the condition of our streets and identify and repair the damage right away," Mayor Karen Bass said during the news conference.

If you would like to report a pothole, call 311 or you can use the 311 app.