Fontana man charged with murder for DUI crash that killed 14-year-old

The Fontana man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in a Newport Beach DUI crash over the Memorial Day weekend was charged Wednesday with murder.

Joseph Alcazar, 30, already had two DUI convictions when he was arrested for suspicion of homicide and cruelty to a child May 25 for the fatal Balboa Peninsula crash. Investigators at the time determined that alcohol "appeared to be a factor" in the crash.

Rosenda Elizabeth Smiley, of Rialto, was walking across the street with two other people around 6:45 p.m. after spending the day at the beach. According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, a driver stopped to let the group, including Smiley, cross the street. Another driver, later identified as Alcazar, is accused of going around the stopped car, then hitting Smiley and running over the foot of a 13-year-old girl.

Alcazar is accused of stopping a short time later after hitting Smiley, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The District Attorney's Office said Alcazar had his 8-year-old daughter in the car when the collision happened, as well as another man. Aside from the murder charge, Alcazar was also charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content exceeding the legal limit of .08% or more causing injury, as well as one count of child abuse and endangerment.

Alcazar's arraignment is expected to happen Wednesday afternoon.