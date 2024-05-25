Watch CBS News
14-year-old girl dead after being hit by car on Balboa Peninsula

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Teenager struck and killed by car in Newport Beach
Teenager struck and killed by car in Newport Beach 00:21

A 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach on Saturday, police say.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. near E. Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department public information officers. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but police say that the girl was a pedestrian. Her identity has not been released. 

An investigation is ongoing, but detectives say that the driver stayed on scene to cooperate and the incident is not a hit and run. 

The area was closed off to the public for hours. 

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a large area was taped off by NBPD investigators. A white pickup truck was stopped in the middle of the intersection near where officers had the victim's body covered. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 10:20 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

