14-year-old girl dead after being hit by car on Balboa Peninsula

Teenager struck and killed by car in Newport Beach

Teenager struck and killed by car in Newport Beach

Teenager struck and killed by car in Newport Beach

A 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach on Saturday, police say.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. near E. Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department public information officers.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but police say that the girl was a pedestrian. Her identity has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing, but detectives say that the driver stayed on scene to cooperate and the incident is not a hit and run.

The area was closed off to the public for hours.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a large area was taped off by NBPD investigators. A white pickup truck was stopped in the middle of the intersection near where officers had the victim's body covered.

No further information was provided.