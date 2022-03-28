Firefighters rescue dog from fast-moving LA River

Firefighters are in Van Nuys working to rescue a dog from the rain-swollen LA River after plucking its owner from the fast-moving water.

A woman was spotted at about 2:40 p.m. fighting the current of the river, which was estimated to be moving as much as 10 mph, and struggling to stay in one location, LAFD's Margaret Stewart said.

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman with a rope system, but not before she abandoned the rescue ring in an attempt to hold on to her dog, Stewart said. A rescuer was lowered from LAFD's helicopter to secure her, and she was safely pulled from the water.

Authorities continued to track the dog down the river for nearly two hours before finally being able to rescue the animal. At least three earlier rescue attempts to pull the dog from the water were stymied by the current, and another two by the dog biting at its rescuer.

Animal Control, which is now evaluating the dog, said it is a male German Shepherd mix, and that it will also be evaluated by a veterinarian at the East Valley Animal Shelter.

Several civilians were also spotted alongside the river, one of whom dangled a rope into the river, causing the dog to fight the current as it made its way to the rope.

Just after 3 p.m., a man in shorts jumped into the river and caught the dog in a bear hug. They both were carried by the current for a distance, before catching hold of a rope dangled by bystanders above the river. But the man lost his grip on the dog while waiting for an LAFD rescuer to help them out of the water and needed rescuing himself.

The man later told CBSLA that he was simply trying to help out when he jumped in the river after the dog.

The dog's owner, who was rescued earlier, suffered some abrasions and was being evaluated at the hospital.