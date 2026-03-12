Firefighters rush to extinguish flames at vacant downtown LA business

Firefighters rushed to downtown Los Angeles to extinguish flames that engulfed a vacant business Thursday afternoon.

The fire started at around 4:25 p.m. in a row of single-story commercial properties in the 1330 block of S. Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters went into offensive mode, meaning they were right next to the flames as they tried to douse the fire. The flames spread to three of the buildings attached to the business.

Just under 100 firefighters responded to the scene. They were able to knock down the fire within 25 minutes.

LAFD said there were no injuries during the fire.

Firefighters responded to downtown LA to extinguish flames engulfing a vacant business. CBS LA

Crews were fighting the flames amid a potentially record-breaking heat wave. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of LA and Ventura Counties, with temperatures expected to reach about 90 degrees in downtown.