Weather officials warn about potentially record-breaking heat across Southern California

Potentially record-breaking heat is expected to scorch much of Southern California beginning on Thursday and lasting well into next week.

A high-pressure system will cause temperatures along the coast and valleys to go up 10 to 15 degrees above average. Maximum temperatures through Friday will be in the high 80s and mid-90s.

A National Weather Service heat advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Thursday and remain until 8 p.m. on Friday for much of LA and Ventura counties. Weather officials are warning residents about the increased risk of heat illnesses, especially for sensitive populations, including elderly people, young children and people without air conditioning.

Due to the potentially dangerous heat wave, CBS LA has also issued a Next Weather Alert that will remain in effect until Friday. Meteorologist Amber Lee recommends drinking plenty of water, taking breaks when needed and avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours.

Forecast for Thursday:

LAX: 88

Woodland Hills: 95

Long Beach: 94

Fullerton: 96

Riverside: 93

Lake Elsinore: 92

There will be a slight decrease in the forecast by Saturday, but conditions will still be warm. Maximum temperatures will only drop by 5 to 10 degrees by the coast and in the valleys.

Heading into next week, weather officials say the heat will return. In preparation, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Watch and will be monitoring the forecast closely.