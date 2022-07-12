Watch CBS News
Firefighters quickly handle apartment complex fire in Santa Monica

Firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Santa Monica Tuesday morning. 

The blaze broke out a little before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Alta Avenue, prompting an emergency response from Santa Monica Fire Department crews. 

It took them just over 30 minutes to completely contain the situation.

The building sustained some damage as a result of the flames. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation. 

