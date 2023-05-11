Firefighters, officers honored for bravery during Monterey Park mass shooting

Seven fire departments, along with law enforcement and dispatchers, were honored Thursday in a ceremony led by the president of the Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Association (LAAFCA) and the fire chief of Monterey Park, for outstanding service and coordinated reaction in the wake of the mass shooting in Monterey Park on January 21.

During the ceremony, the LAAFCA president gave the chiefs badges of Recognition of Exemplary Service. The LAAFCA Regional Training Group also released a video during the event that contained news footage from the incident as well as interviews with several of the firefighters and paramedics who responded to the call on January 21.

The ceremony was held to acknowledge the efforts of the first responders who worked together to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during the tragic event.

The mass shooting resulted in 11 people killed and 9 injured. The first responders who arrived at the scene had to quickly assess the situation and provide medical assistance to those who were injured. Their coordinated response helped to save lives.

The LAAFCA president and the Monterey Park fire chief both expressed their gratitude to the first responders during the ceremony. They also emphasized the importance of ongoing training and collaboration between departments to ensure a swift and effective response to emergency situations.