Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters gain ground on multistate fire burning on California-Arizona line

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Firefighters gain ground on multistate fire burning on California-Arizona line
Firefighters gain ground on multistate fire burning on California-Arizona line 00:22

Evacuations have been lifted in a multistate fire burning on the California-Arizona line that started Saturday afternoon. 

The fire started in the 900 block of Bush Street in Needles and jumped the Colorado River, burning into Arizona.

The fire has scorched about 203 acres and has slowed down on the California side. One structure was destroyed. 

As of Sunday, authorities said evacuations have been lifted and roads are open. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 8:44 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.