Firefighters gain ground on multistate fire burning on California-Arizona line
Evacuations have been lifted in a multistate fire burning on the California-Arizona line that started Saturday afternoon.
The fire started in the 900 block of Bush Street in Needles and jumped the Colorado River, burning into Arizona.
The fire has scorched about 203 acres and has slowed down on the California side. One structure was destroyed.
As of Sunday, authorities said evacuations have been lifted and roads are open.