Firefighters find body inside burning Eagle Rock home

By Dean Fioresi

A person was found dead inside of a burning home in the Eagle Rock area on Sunday, firefighters said. 

The blaze was reported a little before 11:30 a.m. at a single-story residence in the 5200 block of N. Townsend Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took just over 30 minutes for crews to extinguish the flames, they said. While battling the fire, they reported "excessive storage" inside of the home, which "hampered entry" into the room where the fire broke out. 

"Preliminary reports stated a possible trapped person inside the structure," LAFD said. "Unfortunately, firefighters did find an occupant who had perished and was unable to be revived."

The victim only been identified as a 72-year-old man. 

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation. Firefighters say that there were no working smoke alarms inside of the home upon entry.

