Firefighters quickly contain 3-acre Hollywood Hills brush fire

Firefighters quickly gained the upper hand while battling a brush fire in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday.

The three-acre fire erupted Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of N. Cahuenga Boulevard, prompting about 90 firefighters to respond.

No structures are currently threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

The CHP says the southbound Highland exit from the 101 Freeway was closed for the firefight.

At around 3:15 p.m., firefighters reported that they had extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.