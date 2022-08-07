Firefighters battle brush fire in Angeles National Forest

Angeles National Forest firefighters were battling a half-acre brush fire near the Stoneyvale picnic area in Big Tujunga Canyon.

The fire broke out around 3:28 p.m. Sunday. It was roughly a half acre, according to firefighters.

LAFD is on the scene as an assisting agency. LAFD said the fire is burning in medium to heavy brush. Firefighters were assisting in the Vogel Flats area.

Around 4:36 p.m. firefighters tweeted the fire was stopped. They remained on scene to strengthen containment lines around the fire's perimeter and extinguish hot spots.

Forest firefighters stopped the fire at Stoneyvale Picnic Area at the original estimated 1/2-acre in size. They are still on the scene to strengthen containment lines around the fire's perimeter and extinguish hot spots inside the fire perimeter.



What an amazing team! pic.twitter.com/Tc3tYcBO77 — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) August 7, 2022

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.