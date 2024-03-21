Monson's final run: Long Beach State embarks on NCAA Tournament with fired coach at helm

The men's Cal State Long Beach basketball team kicks off the NCAA Tournament's first round of play Thursday and while all eyes are on the game, the talk is about the coach.

Long Beach State fired Monson, the team's coach of nearly two decades after the regular season but agreed to have him coach out the postseason. The team went on to win three games in the Big West Tournament to secure the league's automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

In an interview with KCAL News sports reporter Jill Painter Lopez, Monson spoke about being let go, saying he is staying in the moment and watching his team transition from playing together to playing for each other.

"I think it's been life, you know. We experience life. You don't know what's coming tomorrow, you're not guaranteed anything the next day, and I'm really proud of our guys," Monson said. "Life has different twists and turns and paths and our guys really rallied around not just me, but themselves."

Monson's release came on the heels of a five-game losing streak, but he still conducts himself with winning composure.

On Wednesday, Monson humorously greeted the press with his NCAA remarks in Salt Lake City and referenced a Seinfeld episode.

"I don't have to answer anything I don't want to, because I'm working for free today," Monson said.

"You guys see the Seinfeld when George Costanza was trying to get fired and couldn't lose his job, still going to work every day, that's, that's me."

This is Long Beach State's first NCAA appearance since 2012. Monson has been there since 2007.

Long Beach State faces Arizona at 11 a.m.

