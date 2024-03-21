Long Beach State to face Arizona in NCAA Tournament

Long Beach State will face Arizona in an NCAA men's basketball tournament first-round game Thursday in Salt Lake City in what may well be the highest-profile sporting event in the university's 75-year history.

The Beach advanced to the tournament for the first time since 2012 with three victories in three days -- including defeating the top two seeds -- in the Big West Conference tournament, days after coach Dan Monson and Executive Director of Athletics Bobby Smitheran met March 11 "and agreed that they would not pursue another contract following the conclusion of this one," Roger Kirk, associate athletics director, communications and broadcast, said.

Thanks to the Monson situation, Long Beach State's unlikely path to the tournament has drawn far more attention than expected for a team from a one- bid conference with a 21-14 record that averaged 1,638 fans for its home games and hasn't won a game in the tournament since 1973.

The March 11 meeting followed a five-game losing streak that dropped the Beach one spot into a tie for fifth in the 11-team conference and prompted the issuance of a news release headlined, "Beach Athletics And Men's Basketball Head Coach Dan Monson Mutually Agree To Separation," with Monson remaining as coach for the rest of the season.

Monson said informing his players that his 17th season as Long Beach State's coach would be his last "was super, super hard obviously."

"As a parent or as a coach, you're always disciplining your kids, you're always holding them accountable, pushing them," Monson said at a news conference Wednesday.

"You don't really know how they're taking it until they tell you they love you or they show you. Those guys showed me they loved me that day. I'll never forget it."

Monson told his players the plan for that day was "to watch a little film and shoot," but "if you don't want to do that, great."

Monson said the players asked him to "get a few minutes by ourselves."

"It took about 30 minutes before they texted back," Monson said. "They said, `We'd like to watch a little film.'

"I go in there. Still, we got a couple of them that couldn't watch film. They went into our other room, couldn't get their emotions together. You're watching film, and you hear guys sniffling and everything.

"The first thing I said is, `Just bonding together is not going to be enough. Our defense has got to get better. We have to be a better basketball team this week. Just look at this first defensive clip, guys. We close out short here. The guy is wide open, we don't get a contest. These are the kind of plays that get a coach fired.'

"The whole room broke up. It started right then. It was like, OK, we're going to be all right here."

Monson described Tuesday's practice as "terrible."

"I told them afterwards, `Don't cry in the locker room and say this bothers you, then come out and not practice well. Something's got to be different for us to be different," Monson said.

"That Wednesday we came off the bus at a high school in Las Vegas, I waited for each of them to get off the bus. I said, "Be different today, be different today." It was maybe our best practice of the year. That's when I'm like, "OK, we got a shot here." It just kept growing and growing as the week went on.

The Beach was seeded fourth in the Big West tournament, which was held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Las Vegas.

UC San Diego, which finished second, was ineligible for the tournament because it was in its fourth and final season of reclassifying from Division II to Division I. Long Beach State's 10-10 record in conference play matched UC Riverside's, with the Beach getting the higher seed and first-round bye because it went 2-0 against the Highlanders in the regular season.