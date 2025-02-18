FireAid announces where first $50 million in LA relief grants are going

With more than $100 million raised, organizers of last month's FireAid concert have announced where the first round of $50 million in grants are going for recovery efforts in Los Angeles.

Food banks, Boys & Girls Clubs in Pasadena and Malibu, nonprofits offering legal assistance to wildfire survivors, funds assisting emergency responders and workers who lost their jobs in the fires and religious and cultural groups helping with recovery efforts are all among the more than 120 organizations receiving grants of $100,000 or more. FireAid, the nonprofit coalition which organized the Jan. 30 benefit concert headlined by artists such as Billie Eilish and Dr. Dre, provided a full breakdown of grantees Tuesday.

FireAid said this first round of grants will prioritize emergency needs like food assistance and housing, and other immediate disaster relief, while the next round of grants will focus on rebuilding efforts.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on Jan. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. John Shearerr/Getty Images for FIREAID

The list of relief funds and community groups receiving funding are organized into categories based on what kind of assistance they are providing and to whom. The list of categories includes children and families, food access and security, frontline and displaced workers and small businesses, students and schools, supportive services to vulnerable populations, community hubs and conveners, health and housing, musicians and artists, disaster relief, and navigation of public resources and benefits.

Last month's FireAid concert brought together more than 30 artists who performed at two Inglewood venues, the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome, and was watched by more than 50 million viewers across 28 streaming platforms. It raised millions through ticket sales as well as individuals donations, according to FireAid, which said grantees were selected based on how much they would be able to help.

"The selected organizations have the infrastructure, experience, and relationships necessary to efficiently and equitably deliver assistance to fire-impacted individuals and have each received $100,000 or more," reads the Feb. 18 statement from FireAid. "The need for immediate relief funding remains dire and these funds will serve to assist with that goal."

FireAid said it is also organization a program that will issue smaller grants of between $10,000 and $50,000 to help other community groups, who can apply for the funding at FireAidLA.org. The nonprofit coalition previously said it was working with the LA-based philanthropy, Annenberg Foundation, to determine where and how the money should be distributed.

The Jan. 30 benefit concert at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome featured performances by artists such as Lady Gaga, Anderson .Paak, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Sting and Lil Baby, among dozens of others.