Fire crews extinguish flames on iconic The Baked Potato jazz lounge property

An early Tuesday morning fire damaged a building on the property that includes The Baked Potato jazz club, and Los Angeles Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the flames before spreading to the iconic lounge.

Los Angeles Police Department officers on patrol early Tuesday morning first reported smoke at the Cahuenga Boulevard business in Studio City, according to LAFD.

Fire crews responded around 5:30 a.m. and put the fire out in 17 minutes.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews put out an early morning fire on the property of The Baked Potato jazz club in Studio City. KCALNews

"Firefighters found a detached A/V room with fire inside behind the main building, with flames threatening the commercial (building)," Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

"Crews quickly deployed hose lines to the rear and extinguished the flames, keeping them from extending inside the main portion of the business."

The Baked Potato jazz club has been home for jazz greats since 1970. The club is mentioned in the 2016 movie, "La La Land."