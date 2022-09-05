Fiery two-car crash leaves one dead, five injured in Valinda

A grisly two-car collision in Valinda left one person dead and five others injured Sunday afternoon.

The crash is said to have occurred at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Mangate Avenue and Temple Avenue, though the circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found both cars engulfed in flames.

They pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Three of the people involved were rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment, while three others were taken to nearby hospitals for minor injuries.