Watch CBS News
Local News

Fiery two-car crash leaves one dead, five injured in Valinda

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A grisly two-car collision in Valinda left one person dead and five others injured Sunday afternoon. 

The crash is said to have occurred at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Mangate Avenue and Temple Avenue, though the circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known. 

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found both cars engulfed in flames. 

They pronounced one person dead at the scene. 

Three of the people involved were rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment, while three others were taken to nearby hospitals for minor injuries. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 9:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.