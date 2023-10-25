Fiala, Kings keep rolling on offense in 6-3 win over Coyotes

The Los Angeles Kings have not lacked for offense to start the season, scoring at least five goals in four of their first six. Now, they finally have a home win to go with all their scoring prowess.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Anze Kopitar scored on the power play and had an assist, and the Kings defeated the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Trevor Lewis, Trevor Moore, Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, who had been winless in their first three games on home ice.

"Everyone in here knows we've got the talent to score goals, so I don't think that will be an issue for us," said Los Angeles goalie Pheonix Copley, who made 24 saves. "It's just a matter of playing a team game, and today I thought we did that."

Clayton Keller had a power-play goal as he scored for the third straight game, Jack McBain and Nick Bjugstad also scored, but the Coyotes couldn't get their third straight win.

Connor Ingram was replaced midway through the first period after allowing three goals on nine shots. Karel Vejmelka replaced him and made 15 saves.

"I did not like the second half of the first period," Arizona coach André Tourigny said. "I think we were not as hard in our battle than we can be and as hard defensively. ... But we came back really strong in the second and third."

The Kings shook off a sluggish start, allowing McBain to get to a rebound and put the Coyotes up 2:59 into the game, and responded with three straight goals to close out the first.

Kopitar tied it up on the power play after drawing a hooking penalty, scoring on a one-timer set up by Fiala's eighth assist during a five-game streak of helpers.

Los Angeles went in front 2-1 on Lewis' first goal of his second stint with the team, putting in a wrist shot from the left circle as the trailing man coming into the zone.

"We'd love to have a better start mostly, but our team is resilient," said Lizotte, who added an assist. "There's just no panic, and I think that's the sign of a good team."

Moore ended Ingram's night with under eight minutes to go in the period, though the goalie was not at fault for leaving Moore unmarked attacking the back post to put in Phillip Danault's pass through the slot.

Tourigny admitted pulling Ingram was as much about sending a message to the skaters in front of the net as it was about the goalie's performance.

"There can be a few cards, but you can play one at a time, so that's the card I played at that time," Tourigny said.

It was not the shortest start of Ingram's three seasons in the NHL. He was pulled after 11:18 in November 2022 against the Dallas Stars when he gave up three goals on 10 shots.

Fiala all but locked up the Kings' first home win of the season with his first goal 5:35 into the third period. Vladislav Gavrikov's shot from distance trickled through Vejmelka's legs, and Fiala was able to bat it in.

"His goal was the shortest shot he'll probably take all year," Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said. "It was, what, 2 inches. But you got to go get those sometimes too in those areas. ... I'm sure he'll feel better now that he's off that 0-for mound."

NOTES: Coyotes forward Jason Zucker is week to week because of a lower-body injury. He was hurt in a 2-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. … Coyotes rookie Logan Cooley got his fifth assist in six games, all of which have come on the power play.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host the Kings on Friday.

Kings: Visit the Coyotes on Friday.