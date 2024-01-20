Female pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Panorama City

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Panorama City late Friday.

Police say that a "lowered" black pickup truck traveling westbound on Roscoe Boulevard struck the woman walking northbound across Wakefield Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk just after 6 p.m. on Friday, in a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, whom they believe is in her 60s, was tossed by the force of the collision, investigators said.

"The suspect vehicle continued westbound on Roscoe Boulevard and turned northbound on Lennox Avenue," the statement said.

The woman, who is still unidentified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LAPD's Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8020.