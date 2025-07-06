Watch CBS News
Gov. Newsom to join Los Angeles city leaders in event marking six months since Palisades, Eaton fires

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will join Los Angeles city leaders on Monday at an event marking six months since the Palisades and Eaton fires killed more than two dozen people and destroyed thousands of homes in January. 

Both of the fires erupted on Jan. 7, forcing tens of thousands to flee in the midst of a severe windstorm that fueled the rapid spread of the flames. By the time both blazes were finally contained, they combined for 37,469 acres burned, 29 people killed, 16, 251 structures destroyed and more than 2,000 buildings damaged.

In the months since, Angelenos have rallied to support the impacted communities with a litany of events as they rebuild where their lives were so suddenly uprooted. 

During Monday's event, leaders will "recognize the six month anniversary of the devastating firestorms that hit Los Angeles, as well as the progress made and steps being taken to rebuild and restore the communities affected," according to a release from Newsom's office. 

