FBI release photo of suspected gunman in Camarillo immigration raid

The FBI released another photo of the man accused of firing a pistol at immigration agents during a protest at a Ventura County farm last week.

The federal operation happened on July 10 at the Glass House Farms facility in Camarillo. Tensions between protesters and law enforcement escalated after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents were in the process of "executing a warrant at a marijuana facility," according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security provided to CBS News.

Agents formed a line to prevent a crowd of protesters from crossing the roadway. Video from a CBS News Los Angeles photographer at the scene showed agents telling the crowd to move back and disperse before they began deploying what appeared to be less-than-lethal rounds and tear gas canisters.

At around the same time, the suspect allegedly fired a pistol at law enforcement.

"FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo," U.S.Attorney Bill Essayli wrote in a post to X last week. "The shooting occurred on 7/10/25 at approximately 2:26pm on Laguna Rd between Wood Rd and Las Posas Rd."

The initial photo released by law enforcement failed to capture the suspect's face because he was wearing a mask. Aerial footage from the protest shows the suspect appearing to point the firearm at officers. No one was wounded in the shooting.

Federal agents identified this person as the suspect who allegedly shot at law enforcement during the Camarillo farm protest last week. FBI

Federal agents said they were also executing a criminal warrant at another farm in Carpinteria around the same time. The DHS stated that approximately 200 people were detained at both sites.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call 1(800) 225-5324. As mentioned by Essayli, the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for info leading to his identification, arrest and conviction.